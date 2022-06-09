WATCH: Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man near Hebron

Israeli forces killed on Thursday a Palestinian young man in the town of Halhul, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that Mahmoud Fayez Abu Ayhour, 27, succumbed to the critical wounds he sustained after being shot by Israeli soldiers in the course of confrontations in the southern West Bank town.

WATCH | Footage appears to show Mahmoud Fayez Abu Ayhour, 27, moments after he was fatally shot in the stomach today (according to Palestinian Ministry of Health) by Israeli forces in Halhul, occupied West Bank, Palestine. Video @WAFANewsEnglish. READ | https://t.co/1sv62Hw2IQ pic.twitter.com/YOg4vxZYxU — Palestine Deep Dive (@PDeepdive) June 9, 2022

The statement added that “the bullet penetrated Abu Aihoor’s abdomen, diaphragm and aorta, and all the attempts by the medical staff to save his life did not succeed.”

The confrontations erupted when a sizable Israeli military force stormed the town, blocked off the main street, ransacked and closed down a local money exchange shop amid intense shooting of gunfire, tear gas canisters and concussion grenades.

BREAKING | Israeli forces have shot dead a Palestinian man in the occupied city of Hebron, West Bank, Palestine. 27-year-old Mahmoud Fayez Abu Ayhour was shot in the stomach, according to The Palestinian Ministry of Health @AJEnglish https://t.co/1sv62Hw2IQ pic.twitter.com/fvLIbB0Vif — Palestine Deep Dive (@PDeepdive) June 9, 2022

The Israeli military raid resulted in three live fire injuries and two rubber-coated steel injuries.

All the casualties were rushed to a hospital for treatment. The medical condition of each one of them remains unclear.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)