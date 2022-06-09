WATCH: Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man near Hebron

Mahmoud Fayez Abu Ayhour, 27, was killed by Israeli forces near Hebron. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces killed on Thursday a Palestinian young man in the town of Halhul, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that Mahmoud Fayez Abu Ayhour, 27, succumbed to the critical wounds he sustained after being shot by Israeli soldiers in the course of confrontations in the southern West Bank town.

The statement added that “the bullet penetrated Abu Aihoor’s abdomen, diaphragm and aorta, and all the attempts by the medical staff to save his life did not succeed.”

The confrontations erupted when a sizable Israeli military force stormed the town, blocked off the main street, ransacked and closed down a local money exchange shop amid intense shooting of gunfire, tear gas canisters and concussion grenades.

The Israeli military raid resulted in three live fire injuries and two rubber-coated steel injuries.

All the casualties were rushed to a hospital for treatment. The medical condition of each one of them remains unclear.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

