Israeli Military Damages Jenin Church, Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem Denounces ‘Unjustifiable Crime’

The Latin Parish in Jenin suffered damage from an ongoing Israeli military operation in the Palestinian city, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said on Tuesday, the Anadolu news agency reported.

“Jenin city is facing an unprecedented Israeli aggression that targets people and land,” Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa was quoted as saying in a statement.

“The Latin Parish in the city has suffered damage from this aggression,” he added.

The Patriarchate released photos showing the scale of damage incurred by the parish.

Pizzaballa called for an immediate cease-fire and “for reaching mutual dialogue to prevent such unjustified crimes.”

On Monday, the Israeli army launched its largest military operation in Jenin in more than 20 years, killing at least 10 Palestinians and injuring more than 120 others, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Israeli offensive came amid rising tensions across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

Nearly 190 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry. At least 25 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

(Anadolu, PC)