WATCH: Israeli Forces Kill Three Palestinians in Nablus

Israeli soldiers on Tuesday opened fire at a car in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, killing three Palestinians, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the death of the three Palestinians, who were identified as Ashraf Mubaslat, Adham Mabrouka, and Mohammad Dakhil.

The Occupation Forces snuck into Nablus in a Palestinian bus and assassinated 3 Palestinian men in broad daylight. This is where the apartheid analysis falls short: the colonial Zionist project in Palestine has always been about eliminating the natives and their resistance. pic.twitter.com/6Ci6oifPSR — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) February 8, 2022

Israel claimed the Palestinians were responsible for shooting attacks at army posts in the Nablus area.

Footage of the assassination showed a car riddled with bullet holes as a number of soldiers were standing next to it. The Israeli soldiers left the area after the attack.

Three citizens were murdered…

Now. A zion!$t occup@tion special military force using a car with Palestinian plates has opened fire at Palestinian citizens in a private car in Nablus and left, occupied Palestine, 8 February 2022. pic.twitter.com/rdIHbKPxOK — Younes Arar (@YounesArar2) February 8, 2022

Some reports said four people were actually in the car and the fourth was detained by the soldiers.

