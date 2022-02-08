WATCH: Israeli Forces Kill Three Palestinians in Nablus

Three young Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in Nablus. (Photo: via WAFA)

Israeli soldiers on Tuesday opened fire at a car in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, killing three Palestinians, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the death of the three Palestinians, who were identified as Ashraf Mubaslat, Adham Mabrouka, and Mohammad Dakhil.

Israel claimed the Palestinians were responsible for shooting attacks at army posts in the Nablus area.

Footage of the assassination showed a car riddled with bullet holes as a number of soldiers were standing next to it. The Israeli soldiers left the area after the attack.

Some reports said four people were actually in the car and the fourth was detained by the soldiers.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

