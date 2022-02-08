Israeli Occupation Forces Demolish Palestinian Water Cistern in West Bank

Israeli forces demolish a Palestinian water tank near Nablus. (Photo: via Palestine News 24/7 Twitter page)

Israeli forces on Tuesday demolished a Palestinian water tank in the Furush Beit Dajan town, east of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The town mayor of Furush Beit Dajan, Azzam al-Hajj Mohammad, said that the Israeli army escorted a bulldozer into the town, where the heavy machinery razed a 250-cubic-meter water cistern belonging to Thabet Abu Thabet, reducing it to rubble.

Israeli forces have frequently leveled Palestinian lands in the town in search of what Israel deems as “unauthorized water wells and pipelines.”

Furush Beit Dajan is located in the West Bank’s Area C, under full Israeli administrative and military control, where Israel rarely issues construction permits to Palestinians, forcing many to build without permits to shelter their families.

Meanwhile, over 600,000 Israeli settlers live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

