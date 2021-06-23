WATCH: Israeli Forces Seal off Entrances to Beita Town

June 23, 2021
Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces in the village of Beita in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via Filistinpost)

Israeli forces today sealed off all entrances to a mount pillaged by Jewish settlers in Beita town, near the West Bank city of Nablus, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Deputy mayor of Beita, Mousa Hamayel, told WAFA that Israeli military bulldozers closed all the entrances to Jabal Sabih (Sabih Mountain), which has become a scene of weekly protests against decades of Jewish settler-colonialism and apartheid.

He pledged that cordoning off the mount will not deter residents of Beita from stepping up their struggle against Israeli settler-colonialism.

The residents of Beita and the surrounding villages have been holding weekly Friday rallies to protest the construction of the new colonial settlement of Givat Eviatar atop Jabal Sabih as well as the seizure of lands belonging to the villagers of Beita, Huwarra, and Za‘tara to inaugurate a new settler-only bypass road.

Israeli forces have used fatal violence to disperse the rallies, killing five Palestinians from the town and injuring over 618 others in almost a month.

