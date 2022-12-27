Israeli Soldiers Fire Teargas at Palestinian Students in Hebron (VIDEO)

Several students, including children, suffocated on Tuesday from tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers in the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The soldiers fired tear gas canisters at students as they were leaving their schools in the southern parts of Hebron causing several suffocation cases, all treated at the scene.

Media coverage: "Israeli occupation forces fire teargas at Palestinian schoolchildren in the city of Hebron, south of the occupied West Bank, today". pic.twitter.com/yw2zFEMhHA — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 27, 2022

The panic spread among Palestinian children, who did not know where to go to avoid breathing the toxic gas.

Residents helped the children get away from the areas filled with gas, according to local sources.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)