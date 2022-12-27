Israeli Soldiers Fire Teargas at Palestinian Students in Hebron (VIDEO)

Israeli forces fired teargas towards school students in West Bank. (Photo: Video Grab)

Several students, including children, suffocated on Tuesday from tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers in the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The soldiers fired tear gas canisters at students as they were leaving their schools in the southern parts of Hebron causing several suffocation cases, all treated at the scene.

The panic spread among Palestinian children, who did not know where to go to avoid breathing the toxic gas.

Residents helped the children get away from the areas filled with gas, according to local sources.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

