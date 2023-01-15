WATCH: Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Man near Ramallah

Ahmad Kahla, 45, was killed by Isreali forces near Ramallah. (Photo: via Social media)

Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian man on Sunday near the village of Silwad, east of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Heath said in a brief statement that Ahmad Kahla, 45, was shot by Israeli soldiers at the western entrance of the town. He was taken to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah, where he succumbed to his wounds.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that Israeli forces shot the man after they verbally clashed with him. They reportedly forced him out of his vehicle before shooting him at point-blank.

With the killing of Kahla, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces has risen to 13 since the beginning of 2023, including three children.

