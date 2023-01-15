Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian man on Sunday near the village of Silwad, east of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Heath said in a brief statement that Ahmad Kahla, 45, was shot by Israeli soldiers at the western entrance of the town. He was taken to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah, where he succumbed to his wounds.

Scenes from the extra judicial killing of Ahmad Kahla in #Ramallah by #Israeli terrorists in uniform.Absolute #evil.The #Palestinians are like sitting ducks.#ApartheidIsrael can murder them at will.The West is complicit because it is silent about these atrocities.#Zionism #racism pic.twitter.com/m4JExJzybo — Professor Kamel Hawwash بروفيسور كامل إسحق الحواش (@kamelhawwash) January 15, 2023

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that Israeli forces shot the man after they verbally clashed with him. They reportedly forced him out of his vehicle before shooting him at point-blank.

With the killing of Kahla, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces has risen to 13 since the beginning of 2023, including three children.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)