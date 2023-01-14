PretAPartheid: Activists Target Pret A Manger for ‘Complicity in Israeli Abuses’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The UK-based organization Friends of Al-Aqsa (FOA) has launched a campaign in response to the food franchise chain Pret A Manger’s decision to open more than 40 branches in Israel over the next 10 years.

FOA said in a statement, a copy of which was sent to The Palestine Chronicle, that the #PretAPartheid campaign “has led to Pret’s social media platforms being inundated with messages of protest”.

Hundreds of activists have emailed Pret CEO Pano Christou in the last 48 hours, according to FOA

“Pret’s announcement is a clear sign of support for Israel’s apartheid regime and ongoing violations of international law,” FOA states.

Let's keep tweeting @Pret to not open stores in apartheid Israel. By doing so they will be supporting apartheid, human rights abuses and colonisation! Pret are due to sign an agreement before March, so we must keep up the pressure. RT to spread the word! 💪🏾#PretAPartheid pic.twitter.com/OVWe4z7iDc — Friends of Al Aqsa (@FriendsofAlAqsa) January 11, 2023

On its website, Pret claims to serve fresh food and coffee whilst ‘trying to do the right thing’. However, “opening branches in an apartheid state is doing the wrong thing,” reads the #PretAPartheid campaign letter to Pano Christou.

“By opening stores in Israel, Pret would be complicit in Israeli human rights abuses,” says Shamiul Joarder, Head of Public Affairs at FOA. “Pret claims that being ethical is one of its ‘core values’ but supporting a state that repeatedly violates international law and targets and kills children isn’t ethical.”

FOA has reportedly reached out to Pret for comment but hasn’t received a reply.

