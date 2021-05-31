WATCH: Israeli Police Vehicle Runs over Palestinian Boy for Raising Palestinian Flag

An Israeli Police vehicle Sunday ran over and injured a Palestinian child for raising a Palestinian flag on his bike in the occupied Jerusalem neighborhood of Ras al-Amoud, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Jawad Abbasi, a Palestinian boy, was run over by Israeli border police in Jerusalem for having a Palestine flag on his bike. pic.twitter.com/ByTrz07b71 — لينة (@LinahAlsaafin) May 31, 2021

Three Israeli police officers chased 12-year-old Jawad Abbasi who was riding his bike while raising a Palestinian flag, running over him and causing him bruises in the leg for raising the flag, which the occupation authorities ban in the occupied capital.

The child was briefly detained by the occupation forces for some time before he was let go for medical treatment.

