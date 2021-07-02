WATCH: Jewish Settlers Take over Palestinian Home in Silwan

Jewish settlers last night seized a Palestinian residential building in Wadi Hilweh neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem’s Silwan, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

The Wadi Hilweh Information Centre said that dozens of masked Israeli policemen and settlers stormed the Wadi Hilweh neighbourhood, closed the entrance to the Al-Fakhouri yard with a truck and prevented locals from approaching the area. They took control of a house after entering it from its main door, as the residents weren’t inside.

Watch | Israeli colonial settlers seized a new Palestinian home in the neighborhood of Wadi Hilwa in #Silwan, occupied #Jerusalem, last night.#SaveSilwan pic.twitter.com/vR0Ks2zvkB — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 2, 2021

The center added that about 20 settlers raided the Wadi Hilweh neighbourhood and were deployed in several settlement outposts. After midnight, they broke into the house with the support of occupation forces.

It pointed out that the building consists of two floors, made up of a total area of 160 square metres.

On Wednesday, Israeli forces installed surveillance cameras at the entrance to the neighborhood.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)