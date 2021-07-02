Political Alliance Urges PA Leaders to Resign

An alliance of Palestinian political parties has urged that the Palestinian Authority (PA) government be removed from office.

The group takes issue with PA violence towards reporters and protesters at rallies for Nizar Banat, a government critic who died in Palestinian custody last week, Arabi21 reported on Thursday.

Ramallah – Palestinian security officers attack 4 female journalists during a protest against the death of Nizar Banat. One journalist was hit in the face with a tear gas canister. pic.twitter.com/hm4PgxeLV7 — Khaled Abu Toameh (@KhaledAbuToameh) June 26, 2021

At a Ramallah media briefing on Wednesday, Omar Assaf of the Palestinian Democratic Rally (PDR) argued that the current government, headed by premier Mohammad Shtayyeh has culpability for what happened and, therefore, should go.

“What has occurred from the [PA’s] security services is a shame and a disgrace and is vile,” Assaf said.

He suggested that a transitional arrangement could see figures from a wide variety of backgrounds participate in running the country, be they from the Palestine Liberation Organization or elsewhere.

Palestinians demonstrate in Hebron, south of the occupied West Bank, in protest of the Palestinian Authority's assassination last week of opposition activist Nizar Banat, today. #NizarBanat pic.twitter.com/UralH0bsSj — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 2, 2021

The group includes the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the Palestinian People’s Party, the Palestinian National Initiative and the Palestinian Democratic Union.

Concern over Banat’s death has extended to European diplomats, who have demanded answers.

On Tuesday, the official Wafa news agency reported that PM Shtayyeh had referred the initial report of a committee he set up to probe Banat’s death for the military judiciary to consider.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)