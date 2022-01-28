WATCH: Medic among Palestinians Shot by Israeli Soldiers, Ambulance Damaged

A medic was among dozens of Palestinians injured on Friday by Israeli soldiers in the village of Beit Dajan near Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ahmad Jibril, director of the ambulance service with the Red Crescent in Nablus, told WAFA that a physician volunteering with the Red Crescent was shot in the shoulder by a rubber-coated metal bullet while attending to Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in Beit Dajan.

Israeli Occupation forces are attacking Palestinians taking part in weekly protests in West Bank village of Beit Dajan, near Nablus pic.twitter.com/hGY0Xy9nwd — Brighton BDS (@BrightonBDS) January 28, 2022

Jibril added that 13 other people were treated for rubber bullet wounds while several others were treated for tear gas inhalation.

The glass of an ambulance was also shattered when soldiers shot rubber bullets directly at it, Jibril said.

Meanwhile, in the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), Israeli soldiers manning a military checkpoint fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at Palestinians, causing dozens of suffocation cases.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)