Israeli Forces Injure Four Palestinians, Including Child, in Kafr Qaddum

At least four Palestinians, including a child, were injured by Israeli occupation forces on Friday, during the weekly protest against Israeli settlement construction in the village of Kafr Qaddum, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that Israeli soldiers attacked the protesters with rubber-coated rounds and tear gas canisters, injuring four of them and causing many cases of suffocation from gas inhalation.

Israeli occupation soldiers attack Palestinian protesters in Kafr Qaddum Days of Palestine pic.twitter.com/pH6c4bdLXt — DAYS OF PALESTINEᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@DaysOfPal) January 22, 2022

One of the injured was a 13-year-old child, who was hit by a rubber-coated bullet in his foot. His condition was described as stable.

Some of the injured protesters were treated at the scene while others were moved to the hospital for treatment.

YESTERDAY: A #Palestinian young man uses a shield to protect himself from Israeli gunfire during clashes with the Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank village of Kafr Qaddum. pic.twitter.com/T4UrQwdHNI — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) January 1, 2022

For years, villagers from Kafr Qaddum and neighboring villages have been protesting every Friday against illegal Jewish settlements.

Over 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)