WATCH: ‘Palestinian: Beyond Conflict’ – Featuring Ilan Pappe (Identity International)

Professor Ilan Pappé discusses the evolution of Palestinian identity throughout the last century with Misbah Khan from Identity International, in Episode 7 of “Palestinian: Beyond Conflict”.

Pappe is a social activist, historian and professor at the College of Social Sciences and International Studies at the University of Exeter. He is also, the director of the university’s European Centre for Palestine Studies and the co-director of the Exeter Centre for Ethno-Political Studies.

He has previously served as a senior lecturer in political science at the University of Haifa and was the chair of the Emil Touma Institute for Palestinian and Israeli Studies in Haifa. He is the author of a number of books including his renowned work The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine. Pappe was also formerly a leading member of Hadash and was a candidate on the party list in the 1996 and 1999 Knesset elections.

He graduated from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in 1978, and in 1984 obtained his Ph.D. in history from the University of Oxford, under the guidance of Albert Hourani and Roger Owen. He currently resides in England.

(Identity International)