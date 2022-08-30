WATCH: Palestinian Man Wounded as Israeli Forces Bomb House with Missiles near Nablus

Israeli forces on Tuesday bombed a house with missiles and wounded a Palestinian man in the town of Rujeib, east of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local and security sources confirmed that after a convoy of Israeli military vehicles stormed the town, the heavily-armed soldiers surrounded a Palestinian house belonging to the Sawalhi family and targeted it with a short-range missile in an attempt to arrest people inside.

Israeli forces surround a Palestinian home in Rujeeb, east of Nablus. Several anti-tank missiles fired at the house, an exchange of gunfire underway, according to locals. pic.twitter.com/GHfwjCPKz2 — Rania Zabaneh (@RZabaneh) August 30, 2022

The sources said that a Palestinian man sustained wounds from missile shrapnel. No information was provided on his condition.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)