WATCH: Palestinian Man Wounded as Israeli Forces Bomb House with Missiles near Nablus

August 30, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli forces targed a Palestinian house with missiles in the town Rujeib, near Nablus. (Photo: via Al-Jarmaq News)

Israeli forces on Tuesday bombed a house with missiles and wounded a Palestinian man in the town of Rujeib, east of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local and security sources confirmed that after a convoy of Israeli military vehicles stormed the town, the heavily-armed soldiers surrounded a Palestinian house belonging to the Sawalhi family and targeted it with a short-range missile in an attempt to arrest people inside.

The sources said that a Palestinian man sustained wounds from missile shrapnel. No information was provided on his condition.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

