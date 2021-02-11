Israeli Forces Blow up House of Palestinian Prisoner (VIDEO)

Israeli forces blew up on Wednesday the family house of Palestinian prisoner Mohammed Murweh Kabaha, who was accused by the Israeli occupation of allegedly killing a Jewish settler in late December 2020.

Israeli forces raided the village of Tura, southwest of Jenin, and declared it a closed military zone, before proceeding to plant explosives and demolish the exterior walls of Kabaha’s two-story family home, which houses his wife and four children.

Israeli forces have blown up the home of Palestinian prisoner Mohamed Qabaha, who was allegedly accused of killing an Israeli settler in the occupied West Bank. Security forces stormed the village of Tura earlier and declared it a closed military zone pic.twitter.com/NUwU4uYa1h — TRT World (@trtworld) February 11, 2021

Israeli forces reportedly attacked residents and prevented them from leaving or entering the village, leading to clashes. An elderly woman suffocated during the clashes which necessitated her transfer to the hospital for medical treatment.

Israel resorts to punitively demolish the family homes of Palestinians- as a means of deterrence- accused of being involved in attacks against Israelis, a policy that Israel does not apply to Israeli settlers who were involved in fatal attacks against Palestinians.

The policy was widely condemned by human rights groups as “a collective punishment” and “a war crime and crime against humanity.”

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)