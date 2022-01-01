WATCH: Palestinians Wounded as Israeli Forces Attack Weekly West Bank Protests

Tens of Palestinians have been wounded on Friday during the Israeli crackdown on weekly protests in several areas across the occupied West Bank, Arabi21 reported.

In the village of Beita, located in the outskirts of Nablus, Israeli occupation forces opened fire at Palestinians following the performance of Friday prayer near Subaih Mountain.

According to Arabi21, the Israeli occupation forces fired steel-coated rubber bullets, live bullets and tear gas canisters at Palestinians, who burnt tires and threw stones at the Israeli army.

Scenes from the confrontations between the Israeli occupation forces and Palestinian youths who held a protest in the village of #Beita in protest of Israel's construction of a colonial outpost on Sabih Mountain, yesterday.

One Palestinian was wounded with a live bullet, sources told Arabi21, and tens suffered due to tear gas inhalation.

Meanwhile, fierce clashes erupted between Palestinian protesters and the Israeli occupation forces in Beit Dajan, east of Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that the Israeli occupation forces fired poisonous gas, causing 44 cases of suffocation among protesters.

During the weekly anti-settlement protest in the east of Qalqilya, the Israeli occupation forces opened fire at the protesters, and one child was reported wounded by a rubber bullet.

Since 2011, Palestinians have organized two weekly protests against the closure of the main street of Kafr Qaddoum village, which was closed in 2003.

In Hebron (Al-Khalil), a youth was wounded when the Israeli occupation forces opened fire at Palestinians, who gathered and called for the Israeli occupation to leave the city.

This came following the killing of Palestinian youth, Amir Atef Rayyan, from the village of Qarawat Bani Hassan. He was killed by an Israeli occupation soldier in the city of Salfit.

In 2021, the Israeli army killed 325 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, according to the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

