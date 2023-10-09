Palestinian Teenager Shot and Killed in Hebron

A Palestinian teenager was shot and killed on Monday morning by Israeli occupation forces in Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Rajeh Hussam Taha.

Israeli soldiers opened fire at Taha claiming that he attempted to break into the illegal colony of Kiryat Arba, east of Hebron, using a tractor.

The Israeli army kept his body.

At least eight more people were killed on Monday in the West Bank, two in Ramallah, two in Jericho, one in Qalqiliya, two in Hebron, and one in Nablus.

(WAFA, PC)