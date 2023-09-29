WATCH: Video of Jewish Settlers Jumping and Singing on Muslim Graves Sparks Outrage

Jewish settlers dancing and singing on Muslim graves in Jerusalem’s Bab Al-Rahma Cemetery. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A video showing Jewish settlers dancing and singing on Muslim graves in Jerusalem’s Bab Al-Rahma Cemetery sparked outrage and condemnation, Israeli media reported.

According to the Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel, “the video, reportedly filmed on Yom Kippur, shows dozens of Jewish young men singing and jumping between the gravestones of the cemetery”.

The Waqf, the authority in charge of the Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem, condemned the act of “desecration” by the settlers.

This is not the first time Jewish settlers have trespassed on Bab Al-Rahma desecrating the graves. 

The cemetery is located below the close Bab al-Rahma gate that leads to the walled-in Al-Haram Al-Sharif compound, the third holiest site in Islam that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Golden Dome of the Rock, as well as other Muslim mosques and antiquities buildings.

Israeli Jewish settlers often gather near the gate, where they sometimes hold rituals in violation of standing rules that prevent non-Muslims from holding any religious rituals inside or near the Muslim holy place.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

