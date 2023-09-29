Israeli Occupation Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Youth near Ramallah

A young Palestinian man was injured on Friday morning as Israeli forces opened fire on a car that was driving near Al-Bireh, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli forces opened live fire on a car diving near the entrance, of Al-Bireh, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, shooting and injuring a Palestinian youth.

The identity of the injured and his health condition are still unclear.

A Palestinian man was also detained by Israeli forces after they raided his home in al-Balou neighborhood in Ramallah.

Nearly 250 people, including 48 children, have been killed by Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank and Gaza since the beginning of 2023.

(PC, WAFA)