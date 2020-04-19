WEBINAR: On Palestinian Prisoners’ Day, Ramzy Baroud Discusses His New Book

April 19, 2020 Blog, Videos
Palestinian journalist and editor of the Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud discusses his new book on Palestinian prisoners in a dedicated webinar. (Photo: File)

In commemoration of 2020 Palestinian Prisoners’ Day, Palestinian journalist and editor of the Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud discusses his new book, “These Chains Will Be Broken: Palestinian Stories of Struggle and Defiance in Israeli Prisons“, and the plight of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

The webinar was hosted by the University of Leeds – Palestine Solidarity Group, The Palestine Chronicle, Sheffield Hallam Palestine Society and KLC Action Palestine Society.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

