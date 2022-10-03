Welcome to Sabaya: Gaza’s First All-Female Restaurant (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A group of Palestinian women in the Gaza Strip decided to cooperate to open an all-female restaurant, in a step that is considered the first of its kind.

No man is gonna be involved in the Sabaya restaurant, whose all-female staff will only serve female customers, according to the restaurant’s owners.

The revolutionary idea became viral on social media.

Reham Hamouda said that they were inspired by a similar restaurant in Ramallah.

“The restaurant will allow women to have a space for themselves, and will provide a job opportunity for many women in the impoverished Gaza Strip,” she said.

Hamouda pointed out that the restaurant will be an important platform to empower women and challenge negative stereotypes.

“If the project continues to grow,” Hamouda said, “we will open new branches in different areas of the Gaza Strip.”

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)