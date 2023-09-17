Israeli Forces Brutally Assault Palestinian Worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque – VIDEO

Israeli forces physically assaulted three worshippers near the Bab as-Silsila, one of the main entrances to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Israeli occupation forces brutally attacked Palestinian worshippers on Sunday morning at the Bab as-Silsila, one of the main entrances to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA, Israeli forces physically assaulted and beat up three worshippers, including an elderly man and an elderly woman, near the Chain Gate.

#Israeli occupation forces brutally assault a Palestinian woman near #alaqsa mosque in occupied #Jerusalem (🎥 via Al Qastal) pic.twitter.com/Ra83RA6vxM — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 17, 2023

This violent assault occurred after the three worshippers had peacefully protested against an illegal Jewish settler who blew a horn at the entrance to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The incident came as Israeli occupation forces intensified their presence around the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem, hindering Muslim worshippers from accessing the mosque’s courtyards.

Earlier at dawn, scores of Muslim worshippers had gathered at the holy site following dawn prayers to voice their disapproval of provocations and intrusions by Jewish settlers into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

(WAFA, PC)