Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Competition Kicks Off in Gaza (VIDEO & PHOTOS)

August 17, 2023 Articles, Features, Images
Four Palestinian teams competed in the women's wheelchair basketball tournament held at the Saad Sayel Hall in Gaza City. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Four Palestinian teams competed in the women’s wheelchair basketball tournament held at the Saad Sayel Hall in Gaza City, starting Tuesday.

On the first day, the Palestine Red Crescent faced Al-Farisat Club, followed by a much-anticipated meet between Al-Salam Club and Al-Jazira Club. 

The tournament, which will continue until Monday, August 21, was sponsored by the Bank of Palestine.

Sawsan al-Khalili, a member of the Palestinian Paralympic Committee, praised the skills of the young athletes, their tenacity and their competitive spirit. 

For his part, Mahmoud al-Saba highlighted the importance of such events and their positive impact on the lives of young people with special needs.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

