Palestinian Prisoners to Launch Hunger Strike in Protest of Israel’s Repressive Measures

Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody are planning to go on an open-ended hunger strike soon in protest of the ongoing raids by Israeli repression units in various prisons, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The PLO Detainees and Ex-Detainees Commission and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said in a joint report that the decision comes against the backdrop of recent raids by Israeli repression units into sections 3, 4 and 26 in the prison of Naqab.

According to the statement, at least 75 prisoners – who were recently forcibly transferred from Naqab prison to Nafha prison – have officially decided to go on hunger strike in protest of the arbitrary Israeli measure.

The decision of the prisoners to go on hunger strike also comes following Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Be-Gvir’s provocative visit to the Israeli prison of Ofer, and his never-ending threats directed at the Palestinian prisoners.

5,100 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to the Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association Addameer.

(PC, WAFA)