‘World’s First AI War’: Extent of Artificial Intelligence in Israeli Wars on Palestinians Revealed

The advanced war technology has reportedly been utilized by Israel to select targets and accelerate logistics management.

The Israel occupation army has reportedly been using artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate its pinpointing of airstrike targets and handle logistics planning for subsequent raids.

This development is taking place amid rising Israeli violence and Palestinian resistance in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Thousands of Targets

The AI-based targeting system can speedily process vast amounts of data to prioritize and assign thousands of targets for both piloted aircraft and drones, Bloomberg news reported on Sunday, citing Israeli military officials.

The Israeli occupation army also employs another AI program, called Fire Factory, which can organize wartime logistics, such as calculating munitions loads and proposing a schedule for each strike.

The revelation comes after Tel Aviv ramped up airstrikes on the occupied Palestinian West Bank in recent weeks, carrying out what it called a “focused counterterrorism operation.”

Scores of Palestinians have been killed this year and hundreds more wounded. Many of the victims fell in the besieged Gaza Strip, and in Jenin and Nablus in the West Bank.

The AI systems used by Israel rely on human operators to verify and approve each airstrike and raid plan, Bloomberg said.

“What used to take hours now takes minutes, with a few more minutes for human verification,” an Israeli army colonel told Bloomberg. “With the same number of people, we will do so much more.”

However, experts have raised concerns about the potential consequences of an AI miscalculation, as well as the likelihood that humans will eventually be removed from the decision-making process as the technology develops.

First AI War

“If there is an error in the AI’s calculations, and if the AI ​​is inexplicable, who do we blame for this error?” said Tal Mimran, a law professor and former military adviser at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. “You can destroy the whole family.”

The Israeli army called the May 2021 conflict in Gaza the world’s first “AI war,” based on its use of the technology to speed up analysis of intelligence on Palestinian Resistance in the impoverished region.

Last week, Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems demonstrated its “AI-driven” Legion-X operating system for autonomous drone swarms.

(RT, PC)