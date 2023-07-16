‘Fragments of the City’: A Major Artistic Display Animates Gaza’s History (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The exhibition included works of art that were engraved and hand-printed, archaeological landmarks in the Gaza Strip, and postage stamps used in Palestine during previous eras.

Palestinian artists in the Gaza Strip held a fine art exhibition that simulates the history of Gaza City and its archaeological sites.

Twenty-eight artists participated in the exhibition, entitled “Fragments of the City”, which was held inside the French Cultural Center west of Gaza.

Among those landmarks are the Great Omari Mosque in Gaza City, Al-Sayyid Hashem Mosque in Al-Daraj neighborhood, Barquq Castle in Khan Yunis, the historic Al-Zawiya market, and other works that embody the history of the Gaza Strip.

“We are displaying more than 100 works of art by 28 male and female artists who have completed their works using the technique of engraving and printing.” Mohamed Al-Hajj, a local artist said.

“With these works, we are trying to animate Gaza’s past along with the Strip’s archaeological monuments,” he added.

“Through art, we are trying to inform the world that the Gaza Strip contains archaeological sites and has great historical value.”

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)