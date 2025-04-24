By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The protest, which included tents erected at Beinecke Plaza, reportedly began around 8 PM local time on Tuesday and was dispersed before midnight after administrative warnings.

Yale University has revoked the status of the pro-Palestinian student group Yalies4Palestine as a registered student group following a protest encampment ahead of a visit to the area by far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

“Today, the Yale Administration revoked Yalies4Palestine’s status as an official student organization,” Yalies4Palestine said in a statement on Instagram on Wednesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yalies4Palestine (@yalies4palestine)

“Disbanding a group doesn’t stop a movement. They cannot silence us. FREE PALESTINE,” the group, a campus chapter of Yale Students for Justice in Palestine, added.

It said Yalies4Palestine “is not just a student organization,” but “a movement,” adding “Gaza is our core. We will not stop. We will not rest.

‘Flagrant’ Violation Alleged

The university alleged the organization’s role in promoting the Tuesday night protest at the campus against Ben-Gvir’s visit, despite Yalies4Palestine having said it was not responsible for the protest, Yale Daily News reported.

In a statement cited by the daily, the university said Yalies4Palestine had “flagrantly violated the rules to which the Yale College Dean’s Office holds all registered student organizations.”

It added that “Yale College today notified Yalies4Palestine that the College is withdrawing its status as a registered student organization.”

The statement referenced Instagram posts by the organization of the protest, saying that this “occurred only one day after Yalies4Palestine had met with Yale College officials to discuss recent policy violations and were warned that further violations would jeopardize the group’s privileges.”

In an earlier report by Yale Daily News, a spokesperson for the Sumud Coalition, a campus pro-Palestinian group, was cited as saying that Tuesday’s protest action was held by “an autonomous group of students who object to Ben-Gvir’s presence and Yale’s silence about it.”

“Shame!” This is how Yale students received Israel’s Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir upon his arrival to the venue in New Haven, Connecticut. pic.twitter.com/uJFh9jwE1z — Kuffiya (@Kuffiyateam) April 24, 2025

The group clarified that the encampment was unaffiliated with their coalition, which includes Yalies4Palestine, Yale Jews for Collective Liberation in Palestine and the Endowment Justice Collective.

No Yale ‘Privileges’

Yalies4Palestine has since been removed from Yale Connect, the school’s database of registered student organizations, the report added.

Without a student organization designation, “groups cannot reserve Yale spaces, request Yale funding, use the Yale name, participate in a student activities bazaar or enjoy other privileges,” the report noted.

I don’t know what kind of a human is Ben Gvir.. He insisted to show up at Yale University despite persistence of students to insult him and throw bottles at him!

He raises the victory sign.. What victory have you achieved while you are still being seen unwelcome? pic.twitter.com/S2cmim9p3F — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) April 24, 2025

The protest, which included tents erected at Beinecke Plaza, reportedly began around 8 PM local time on Tuesday and was dispersed before midnight after administrative warnings.

Yale also said it is investigating reports of “disturbing antisemitic conduct” at the gathering, though it did not specify the nature of the allegations.

‘Off-the-Record’ Event

On Wednesday evening, scores of protesters demonstrated against Ben-Gvir’s visit to Shabtai, a Jewish society based at Yale University.

According to Yale Daily News, the “totally off-the-record” event was attended by “around 100 students and 30 faculty members.”

Amid a heavy police presence, protesters chanted ‘Ben-Gvir…how many kids did you kill today?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Muslims for Palestine: Connecticut Chapter (@ampalestinect)

Along with a video on its Instagram page, American Muslims for Palestine: Connecticut Chapter posted that “Arrests are being made – but not the war criminal.”

“Yale’s secret societies welcomed Ben Gvir. New Have police arrested the people who stood against him,” the caption added.

Mayor Denounces Visit

According to Yale Daily News, protesters yelled “shame” as Ben-Gvir entered the venue accompanied by security.

“Ben-Gvir turned around and held up a peace sign to the protesters,” the report said, and again when he left the building.

The daily reported that soon after Ben-Gvir’s arrival, Mayor Justin Elicker of New Haven also arrived.

Yale decided that this man & his views are welcome, *and* that his critics must be cast out. They chose *not* to “welcome all views”, *and* chose *not* to exclude views for extremism or violence. They chose Ben-Gvir-ism. Yale, & American academia, might never recover from this. pic.twitter.com/QdDllzqatB — Ben Phillips (@benphillips76) April 24, 2025

He denounced the Israeli minister’s visit saying “It’s totally unproductive and deplorable that someone that has been so contrary to any effort at peace in Palestine and has been so anti-Muslim is in our city.”

“That being said, that person was invited here, and we need to make sure that everyone’s safe,” he added.

Ben-Gvir Claims Politicians’ Support

Ben-Gvir, a polarizing figure in Israeli politics, is on his first visit to the US, with scheduled appearances in New Haven and New York, the Anadolu news agency reported.

On Tuesday evening, the extremist minister attended a dinner at US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, which was attended by Republicans and businessmen.

היה לי את הכבוד והזכות להיפגש עם בכירים במפלגה הרפובליקנית באחוזת טראמפ במאר א-לאגו. הם הביעו תמיכה בעמדתי המאוד ברורה כיצד צריך לפעול בעזה ושיש להפציץ את מאגרי המזון והסיוע על מנת לייצר לחץ צבאי ומדיני כדי להחזיר את חטופינו הביתה בשלום. pic.twitter.com/5qXbNrudSV — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) April 23, 2025

In a post on X on Wednesday, Ben-Gvir claimed that US Republicans back his call for bombing food and aid stores in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

“They expressed support for my very clear position on how to act in Gaza and that the food and aid depots should be bombed in order to create military and political pressure to bring our hostages home safely,” the minister stated.

Ongoing Genocidal Assault

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 51,000, wounding more than 116,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Anadolu)