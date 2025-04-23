By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Around 200 students at Yale University in the US set up an encampment overnight on Tuesday in protest at an upcoming talk by far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir at Shabtai, a Jewish society for university students.

According to Yale Daily News, around 100 protesters began gathering at Beinecke Plaza at around 8 PM. By 09:30 PM, the group had grown to around 200, with eight tents erected.

⚡️🇺🇸BREAKING: Yale students have relaunched their encampment, demanding the university disclose and divest from Israeli interests. They also oppose the upcoming visit of Israeli minister Ben-Gvir, stating that war criminals are not welcome on campus. pic.twitter.com/XogeGX66s5 — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) April 23, 2025

“We’re here, and we’re staying the night,” a protest organizer announced via megaphone, the report said.

Just before 11:30 PM, it was announced that the encampment would disband, with threats of “retribution” from university administrators cited.

‘Written Permission’ Required

According to the report, Yale’s policies “require students to obtain prior written permission from administrators to place objects, such as tents, on campus spaces.” The university’s undergraduate regulations “also state that social functions on University property must end by 11 PM on Sunday through Thursday nights.”

A spokesperson for the university told Yale Daily News that the group’s activities “violated Yale’s time, place, and manner policies.”

BREAKING: Under threat of imminent arrests, organizers have instructed the newly constructed Gaza solidarity encampment at Yale to disperse for the night. They instructed protestors to reconvene tomorrow, when war-criminal Itamar Ben-Gvir will be addressing a Yale society. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/OmjHSdfOMN — Thomas Birmingham (@thomasbirm) April 23, 2025

At around 10:00 PM, the report said that the Assistant Vice President for University Life, Pilar Montalvo, and a Free Expression Facilitator began handing protesters cards with a QR code linking to Yale’s free expression policies.

It included a notice reading, “Please stop your current action immediately. If you do not, you may risk university disciplinary action and/or arrest.”

Protesters chanted in response, “Do not scan the QR code,” the report noted.

‘Extremism’ Claims

The protest came a day before Ben-Gvir is set to speak to Shabtai, which is “not formally affiliated with the University,” the report added.

Schmully Hecht, who leads Shabtai, reportedly wrote in an invitation to Ben-Gvir’s talk that “At a personal level, I believe it is specifically unapologetic events such at [sic] this one that has preserved Yale as a more moderate safe haven for Jews in the current toxic Ivy community of extremism.”

A spokesperson for the Sumud Coalition, a campus pro-Palestinian group, was cited as saying that the protest action was held by “an autonomous group of students who object to Ben-Gvir’s presence and Yale’s silence about it.”

The group clarified that the encampment was unaffiliated with their coalition, which includes Yalies4Palestine, Yale Jews for Collective Liberation in Palestine and the Endowment Justice Collective.

At least “three counter-protesters” circled the protesters during the encampment, according to the report, “and used their phones to take videos of the protest.”

In 2024, two encampments were held at the university, ending in the arrest of 48 protesters, including 44 Yale students, the paper reported.

Ben-Gvir, a polarizing figure in Israeli politics, is on his first visit to the US, with scheduled appearances in New Haven and New York, the Anadolu news agency reported.

US ‘Backing’ for Bombings

On Tuesday evening, the extremist minister attended a dinner at US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, which was attended by Republicans and businessmen.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Ben-Gvir claimed that US Republicans back his call for bombing food and aid stores in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

היה לי את הכבוד והזכות להיפגש עם בכירים במפלגה הרפובליקנית באחוזת טראמפ במאר א-לאגו. הם הביעו תמיכה בעמדתי המאוד ברורה כיצד צריך לפעול בעזה ושיש להפציץ את מאגרי המזון והסיוע על מנת לייצר לחץ צבאי ומדיני כדי להחזיר את חטופינו הביתה בשלום. pic.twitter.com/5qXbNrudSV — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) April 23, 2025

“I had the honor and privilege of meeting with senior Republican Party officials at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate,” he wrote.

“They expressed support for my very clear position on how to act in Gaza and that the food and aid depots should be bombed in order to create military and political pressure to bring our hostages home safely,” the minister added.

There was no immediate comment from the Republican Party on Ben-Gvir’s claim, Anadolu reported.

Ongoing Genocidal Assault

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 51,000, wounding more than 116,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Since dawn on Wednesday, Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 28 Palestinians and injured scores more across the Gaza Strip, including 22 people in Gaza City and the northern region. Medical sources cited by Al-Jazeera reported that 10 Palestinians were killed in a strike… pic.twitter.com/TSZmCCNwTZ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 23, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Anadolu)