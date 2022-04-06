Zelensky: ‘Ukraine Will Look to Israel for Inspiration’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared on Tuesday that his country will look to Israel for inspiration concerning its future security arrangements, Russia Today reported.

Zelensky argued that an “absolutely liberal” Kyiv is now “impossible” after Moscow’s attack in late February.

Zelensky: Ukraine will become a “Big Israel” pic.twitter.com/4Fnjty9W40 — Vera Van Horne (@VeraVanHorne) April 6, 2022

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, the president said that security would be the “number one” issue for Ukrainians for the next decade, even going so far as to forecast a lasting armed military presence in the streets.

“Ukraine will definitely not be what we wanted it to be from the beginning. It is impossible. Absolutely liberal, European – it will not be like that,” he said.

“We will become a ‘big Israel’ with its own face. We will not be surprised if we have representatives of the Armed Forces or the National Guard in cinemas, supermarkets, and people with weapons.”

Despite a brief spat between Zelensky and Israeli lawmakers last month after the president compared Ukraine’s situation to the Holocaust, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has made several offers to mediate negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, saying he feels obligated to help bring an end to the fighting.

Zelensky dismisses Ukrainian citizens democratically deciding their fate and declares that Ukraine will become a “big Israel with its own face.” So in other words, Zelensky is planning an apartheid state w/ethnic Russians as second class citizens. >> https://t.co/6SBZdx1SWI << pic.twitter.com/XcJIQ0cRcB — Cygnus X-321 (@cygnus_321) April 5, 2022

Moreover, Israeli ministers have recently blasted Russia over alleged war crimes. On Monday, Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz on Monday visited a field hospital set up by Israel in Ukraine and blasted Russia over the “war crimes it is committing in Ukraine.”

Horowitz’s remarks follow similar comments by Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who also condemned Russia’s actions in a Tweet on Sunday.

Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz on Monday visited a field hospital set up by Israel in Ukraine and blasted Russia over the “war crimes it is committing in Ukraine,” the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported. Read full story on https://t.co/ouiRtK0IKJ pic.twitter.com/FXZ6PvgiMY — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 4, 2022

“It is impossible to remain indifferent in the face of the horrific images from the city of Bucha near Kyiv, from after the Russian army left,” Lapid tweeted, adding that “intentionally harming a civilian population is a war crime and I strongly condemn it.”

(The Palestine Chronicle, RT, Social Media)