A Palestinian teen was shot and killed by Israeli forces on Friday near the Deir Nitham village, northwest of Ramallah city in the central occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that the teen arrived to the Istishari Hospital in Ramallah City in critical condition, after he was shot in the back of his head.

The first Palestinian to be shot dead by Israeli forces in 2018 is 17-year-old Musab Firas al-Tamimi, a relative of jailed teen activist Ahed Tamimi. It is baffling what this family and countless other displaced Palestinian families are forced to endure.https://t.co/WVceu7ekSK — Nile Bowie (@NileBowie) January 4, 2018

The ministry identified him as Musaab Firas al-Tamimi, 17.

Israeli forces shot the teen, reportedly from a close range, during clashes that had erupted in the village after Israeli forces raided the area.

Three other Palestinian youths were injured with rubber-coated steel bullets during the clashes.

Hebrew-language media, meanwhile, reported that Israeli forces had opened fire on a Palestinian near the Illegal Israeli Halamish settlement, nearby Deir Nitham, for allegedly carrying a gun.

An Israeli army spokesperson told Ma’an they were looking into reports.

According to Ma’an documentation al-Tamimi was the 14th Palestinian to have been killed by Israel since US President Donald Trump recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel last month, sparking widespread protests across the West Bank, gaza, and East Jerusalem.

The teenager is the first Palestinian to have been killed by Israel this year.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)