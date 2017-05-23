17 Year-Old Girl Shot by Israelis in West Bank

Israeli troops prevented a Palestinian ambulance from accessing the victim to treat her. (Photo: Maan)

Israeli forces shot and injured a Palestinian teenage girl Tuesday at the entrance to the village of Silwad, east of Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank.

The circumstances behind the shooting remained unclear, but unconfirmed reports said that the girl was shot because she was throwing stones at Israeli soldiers.

Locals, who identified the girl as 17-year-old Tuqua Hammad said that she was shot in the lower extremities and that Israeli troops prevented a Palestinian ambulance from accessing the victim to treat her.

Ramallah: Palestinian girl was shot by IOF in Silwad, where Palestinian Authority Security are fully armed & won't protect their own people pic.twitter.com/n6e9Yj8AOp — Abbs Winston (@AbbsWinston) May 23, 2017

Israeli forces provided first aid treatment to Tuqua and evacuated her to Israel’s Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem, locals said.

An Israeli army spokesperson said they were looking into reports.

According to local sources, Tuqua is the sister of 21-year-old Anas Hammad, who was shot dead in December 2015 after he committed an alleged vehicular attack on Israeli soldiers near the illegal Ofra settlement, which is adjacent to Silwad where the Hammad family resides.

During the past week Silwad has endured the abduction by Israeli forces of a Palestinian who was participating in protests, and several children were hospitalized on another occasion for tear gas inhalation

Palestinian children injured from Israeli occupation forces shooting tear gas in Silwad, West Bank #Palestine pic.twitter.com/xAnBiPJc7a — OccPal-Gaza (@OccPalGaza) May 18, 2017

Earlier Tuesday morning, Israeli forces shot and detained a Palestinian after he allegedly stabbed an Israeli police officer in the Israeli city of Netanya.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)