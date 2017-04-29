24-Hour Solidarity Hunger Strike Called by Islamic Jihad

Hundreds of Palestinians demand release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails in Bethlehem, on April 17, 2017. (Photo: MEMO)

500 leaders and members of the Islamic Jihad movement in the besieged Gaza Strip declared a 24-hour hunger strike on Thursday, in solidarity with the more than 1,500 Palestinian prisoners on the 11th day of hunger strike in Israeli prisons.

The movement declared the strike from al-Saraya Square in central Gaza City, and called upon all Palestinians to “escalate support and solidarity activities with hunger strikers.”

In southern Gaza’s Rafah district, hundreds of activists took part in a human chain in central Rafah city in solidarity with hunger-striking prisoners.

The National Society for Democracy and Law in the Rafah district organized the human chain in cooperation with civil society institutions and activist groups.

Head of the society Ibrahim Muammar stressed during the demonstration “the importance of prioritizing the prisoners’ cause, especially their hunger strike,” adding that Palestinian leadership, official and public institutions should consider the strike “the most important cause.”

Muammar called for Palestinian national unity, while lawyer and activist Bilal al-Najjar said that supporting prisoners through any and all means “is a national and ethical duty that every Palestinian must take part in.”

(Maan, PC, Social Media)