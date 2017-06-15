8-Year Old Boy Survives Burns and Torture by Israeli Settlers

8-Year Old Boy Survives Burns and Torture by Israeli SettlersJun 15 2017 / 3:49 pm
A Palestinian child from Beit Furik town in Nablus survived certain death on Wednesday after Jewish settlers kidnapped and tortured him inside their settlement.
Local sources told reporters that eight-year-old Bashar Ghazal was found in the illegal Itamar settlement, handcuffed and injured after he was subjected to severe torture by Israeli settlers.
https://t.co/JghohfByaH#Israel bills #PalestinianAuthority for #hospital costs for boy whose home was burned down by #racist #settlers
— John Clarke (@JohnOCAP) December 4, 2015
The young boy was handed over to the Palestinian Authority liaison office on Wednesday night, after being severely burned with molten plastic.
The boy – who cannot speak – was reported missing by his family in the morning after his father died.
Never had a chance to live. Mohammed Khdeir was burned alive by Israeli terrorists.@realDonaldTrump no one should ignore this! https://t.co/qAgStWDThy
— DigilanteJane™ (@JaneVoter) May 19, 2017
(MEMO, PC, Social Media)