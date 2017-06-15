Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

8-Year Old Boy Survives Burns and Torture by Israeli Settlers

Jun 15 2017 / 3:49 pm
The Palestinian child's body was burned with molten plastic. (Photo: MEMO)

A Palestinian child from Beit Furik town in Nablus survived certain death on Wednesday after Jewish settlers kidnapped and tortured him inside their settlement.

Local sources told reporters that eight-year-old Bashar Ghazal was found in the illegal Itamar settlement, handcuffed and injured after he was subjected to severe torture by Israeli settlers.

The young boy was handed over to the Palestinian Authority liaison office on Wednesday night, after being severely burned with molten plastic.

The boy – who cannot speak – was reported missing by his family in the morning after his father died.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

