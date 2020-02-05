A ‘Negative Message to Palestinians’: PLO, Fatah Postpone Visit to Gaza

Fatah and the PLO have postponed their delegations’ visits to Gaza, in what Hamas said was a “negative message” to Palestinians, Quds Press reported yesterday.

Head of Fatah’s parliamentarian bloc Azzam Al-Ahmad speaking to Palestine TV yesterday that his movement did not get the needed permission for the visit.

Hamas condemned the postponement of the visit without reason, noting that it had announced that Fatah and PLO delegations “are welcome to visit Gaza”.

“Putting off the visit … sends a negative message to the Palestinian people in the middle of the current dangerous situation,” Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said in a press release.

However, on Wednesday, member of PLO Executive Committee Wasel Abu Yousef said that Hamas and Islamic Jihad will take part in a meeting of Palestinian factions in Ramallah, aimed at discussing the consequences of the postponement of the Fatah and PLO delegations’ visit to Gaza.

In this TRT interview, Ramzy Baroud, Palestinian journalist, author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, discusses the need for a unified political strategy following Washington’s declaration of the ‘Deal of the Century’ https://t.co/8D5jnOEyEl pic.twitter.com/cNzMxJHshF — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) February 5, 2020

The visit was due to discuss ways to counter the US’ newly released “peace plan”, that was unveiled by US President Donald Trump on January 28.

Dubbed the “deal of the century” it has been slammed for giving Israel everything it wants while providing Palestinians no rights, and ensure they are forever subjugated by the occupation.

According to the plan, the US will officially recognize Israel’s illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied territories; Jerusalem will be the “undivided capital of Israel”; Gaza will have to be demilitarized and “there shall be no right of return” for Palestinian refugees.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)