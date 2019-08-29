Abbas Begins Official Visit to Germany (VIDEO)

August 29, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R), with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (Photo: File)

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas today began an official visit to Germany, where he will meet his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Palestinian Ambassador to Germany, Khouloud Daibes, told the official Voice of Palestine radio:

“Abbas is discussing with his German counterpart and the German chancellor the latest political developments in the Palestinian arena.”

She pointed out that the visit “is important because Germany plays a significant and important role in the European and international arena, in terms of supporting the Palestinian cause.”

Abbas is scheduled to visit France next month, according to Palestinian Ambassador to Paris Salman Al-Herfy.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

