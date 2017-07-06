Abbas Ready To Sign ‘Historic’ Peace Deal with Israel

PA leader, Mahmoud Abbas. (Photo: File)

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said he is ready for “a historic peace deal with Israel based on the two-state solution”.

“We are waiting for Israel to respond to the initiative of the US President, Donald Trump, for an historic peace deal based on a two-state solution,” Abbas said during the 29th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Trump’s early interest in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict reflected that he was a “beacon of hope” for peace, Abbas explained.

He stressed that a just solution to the Palestinian cause will be the key to peace, security and prosperity in the region and the world and to global security and peace.

Abbas called on African leaders to link any progress in the continent’s relationship with Israel to its commitment to ending the occupation of the future Palestinian state on 1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem.

Abbas urged African countries vote in favor of resolutions that support Palestine in international forums, adding that such support will protect the two-state solution and contribute to the preservation of Palestinian rights until peace is achieved.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)