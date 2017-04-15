All Palestinian Factions to Join Hunger Strike on Palestinian Prisoner Day

Apr 15 2017 / 10:33 am
Marwan Barghouti has been imprisoned in Israel since 2004. (Photo: MEMO)

Palestinian prisoners representing all factions are expected to participate in the collective hunger strike scheduled to be waged on April 17, commemorated each year as the Palestinian Prisoners Day, rights sources revealed Thursday, as reported by the PIC.

Speaking to PIC, head of the prisoners’ information center Abdul Rahman Shadid affirmed that “all Palestinian factions decided to participate in the planned strike.”

Fatah Movement’s high-ranking member Marwan Barghouthi, who was sentenced in 2004 to five consecutive life terms, will lead the hunger strike.

“Palestinian prisoners from all factions held in Hadarim prison will also join the strike,” according to the statement.

Shadid pointed out that a number of factions, including Hamas Movement, will be represented in the strike by some prisoners “for fear of not gaining the expected popular support in light of the local and regional circumstances.”

There are currently 6,500 Palestinian prisoners held arbitrarily in Israeli jails including 62 women, 300 children, and 500 administrative detainees.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)

