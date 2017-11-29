Ambassador to Arab League Calls to Block Israel’s Bid for Security Council Seat

Arab League offices in Cairo. (Photo: via MEMO, file)

Palestinian Ambassador to the Arab League Diab Al-Louh Tuesday called on the European Union not to support Israel’s attempt to win a seat on the United Nations’ Security Council for 2019-2020.

Al-Louh said in a speech delivered during the sixth meeting of permanent representatives for the Arab League and the ambassadors of the Political and Security Committee (PSC) of the EU’s council that it is about time for the Israeli occupation to understand that the free world rejects it.

He said, “It has been over half a century since the start of the Israeli occupation. It has been over 15 years since the Arab countries presented the Arab peace initiative in 2002 and still the Israeli occupation continues to violate international laws and treaties and UN resolutions and decisions.”

Pence will attend a re-enactment of the historic UN vote on Israel https://t.co/8ENrzFZkdv pic.twitter.com/iWD3bJvuZs — New York Post (@nypost) November 28, 2017

Al-Loud added that until this day the international community is incapable of finding a suitable mechanism to end the occupation until it has become a source of injustice, evil, disorder, discrimination and racial segregation in our world.

The Arab position stresses that solving the Palestinian cause, said Al-Louh, is the most important component to fight terrorism and is a key to peace and stability in the Middle East and the whole world.

Arab League and Palestinian Authority will block #Israel's bid for a #UN Security Council seat. https://t.co/1csuZBmTCl — NewsClipr (@newsclipr) September 12, 2017

Arab ministers have agreed in their latest meeting in Cairo in December 2016 that the two-state solution and ending the Israeli occupation that started in 1967 is the only route to peace.

Al-Loud said, “They reject the policy of settlement expansion and stress that home demolitions, land and property confiscation and forcible transfer are illegal and violate the international law.”

Arab League member states formed a committee to keep #Israel from obtaining a seat on the UN Security Council https://t.co/z1OOkKcVTH — Egypt Pulse (@EgyptPulse) October 6, 2017

He stressed that Israel continues to dodge peace and it is about time to bring justice to the Palestinian people and recognize a Palestinian state on the border of 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)