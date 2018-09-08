Amnesty: Israel’s Destruction of Palestinian Village Is ‘War Crime’ (VIDEO)

Amnesty International has deplored Israel’s destruction of the Palestinian village of Khan al-Ahmar, saying the illegitimate move constitutes a “war crime”.

The rights groups’ statement accused Israel of “shamefully” carrying out an “unlawful” attack on the Bedouin village, which will leave more than 170 Bedouin Palestinians, including 92 children, displaced.

If you’ve been enjoying your summer holidays, then spare a thought for the children of Khan al-Ahmar school in the occupied #WestBank. They cut their vacation short & went back to school early to try prevent the #Israeli army from destroying it. https://t.co/Dj1cUAN2iD — AmnestyInternational (@amnesty) September 7, 2018

Saleh Higazi, Head of Office in Jerusalem for Amnesty International, said:

“With this shameful and manifestly unlawful ruling the Supreme Court has confirmed a pattern of complicity in the crime of forcible transfer of Palestinian communities for the expansion of Jewish only settlements … The court has not only completely denied the petitioners the protection provided to them by International Humanitarian Law, it has also validated the discriminatory policies of the Israeli authorities.”

Israel's High Court gave a green light for the demolition of the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar. Palestinians in Khan al-Ahmar have been protesting the demolition of their homes for months now. Take a look at how Israeli forces responded to their protests in April. pic.twitter.com/8cDEQfgN8p — The IMEU (@theIMEU) September 7, 2018

Under Israeli plans, the residents will be relocated next to a nearby landfill before being moved next to a sewage plant.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)