Amnesty: Israel’s Destruction of Palestinian Village Is ‘War Crime’ (VIDEO)

September 8, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli authorities have made the final decision to demolish the Palestinian village of Khan al Ahmar along with the ‘Rubber Tyre school’. (Photo: Oren Ziv, via ActiveStills.org)

Amnesty International has deplored Israel’s destruction of the Palestinian village of Khan al-Ahmar, saying the illegitimate move constitutes a “war crime”.

The rights groups’ statement accused Israel of “shamefully” carrying out an “unlawful” attack on the Bedouin village, which will leave more than 170 Bedouin Palestinians, including 92 children, displaced.

Saleh Higazi, Head of Office in Jerusalem for Amnesty International, said:

“With this shameful and manifestly unlawful ruling the Supreme Court has confirmed a pattern of complicity in the crime of forcible transfer of Palestinian communities for the expansion of Jewish only settlements … The court has not only completely denied the petitioners the protection provided to them by International Humanitarian Law, it has also validated the discriminatory policies of the Israeli authorities.”

Under Israeli plans, the residents will be relocated next to a nearby landfill before being moved next to a sewage plant.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.