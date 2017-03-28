Arab Foreign Ministers: Ending Occupation Pre-Condition for Peace

Mar 28 2017 / 6:31 pm
Arab Ministers: Palestine is central and Jerusalem is an Arab city. (Photo: Wafaa)

Arab foreign ministers, meeting at the Dead Sea in Jordan stressed on Monday that “a precondition for peace with Israel is an end to its occupation of the Palestinian territory,” the official Palestinian Wafaa News Agency reported.

The foreign ministers said in a statement that will be presented to the summit of Arab leaders, which will convene at the Dead Sea on Tuesday, that they are “still committed to the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative and that a precondition to reach peace is an end to the Israeli occupation of all the Palestinian and Arab land occupied in 1967.”

They stressed the centrality of the Palestinian cause to the Arab world, stressing that occupied East Jerusalem is an Arab city and capital of the State of Palestine.

They also condemned Israeli practices and policies, which they said: “will destroy the two-state solution and create an apartheid system.”

They urged the countries that support the two-state solution and have not yet recognized the state of Palestine, particularly the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and the European Union member states, “to do so as soon as possible to contribute to peace based on the two-state solution.”

They also condemned British plans to hold celebrations marking 100 years for the infamous Balfour declaration that promised a homeland for Europe’s Jews in Palestine at the expense of its indigenous Palestinian Arab population, and called on Britain to recognize Palestine in reparation for the hardships its then foreign secretary Arthur Balfour’s declaration caused to the Palestinian people.

(Wafaa, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Mar 28 2017 . Filed under Articles, News, slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors