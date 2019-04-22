Arab League Vows $100m per Month to Palestinian Authority

Arab leaders at the 30th annual summit of the Arab League in Tunis. (Photo: via AJE)

The Arab League has pledged $100 million per month to the Palestinian Authority to make up for funds withheld by Israel.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addressed the Arab League in Cairo on Sunday as part of a diplomatic effort to rebuff the Trump administration’s Middle East peace plan, which American officials indicate could be released this summer.

Abbas said,

“The Arabs need to be engaging actively at this critical time.”

Abbas said the Palestinians reject the deal and demand Israel fully withdraw from all occupied territories.

Israel occupied the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek those territories for a future state.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

