Armed Jewish Settlers Storm Palestinian Town, Conduct Military Training

Jewish settlers stormed a town between the occupied West Bank areas of Nablus and Jenin.

Palestinian Authority official Ghassan Daghlas said dozens of Jewish settlers stormed the occupied town of al-Masoudiya on Monday evening and conducted military training under the protection of the Israeli army.

Even the Zionist settler colonist women are armed gangsters! — Cioccolata234 (@Cioccolata234) August 13, 2019

The majority of the settlers who occupied the area were armed young men and women.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967. More than 600,000 Israeli Jews live in settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, in a bid to illegally annex the Palestinian territory.

Carrying heavy guns is not terrorism when it comes to Israeli settlers.

It would be breaking news in international media if these weapons were carried out by Palestinians.

But it is ok with israeli settlers who are targeting Palestinian chiildren, women and elders#IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/U0MP7IgHwz — Muhammad M Alarabeed #GAZA (@PALESTINE0_GAZA) August 12, 2019

All Jewish settlements across the occupied West Bank are classed as illegal under international law, with Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention stating that “the occupying power shall not deport or transfer parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies”.

Israeli forces and settlers routinely harass Palestinians in the occupied territories through harming and killing civilians, demolishing homes, poisoning livestock, vandalizing property and other forms of violence.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)