Ashrawi: Israel Mocks International Community with Settlement Expansion

PLO Executive Member, Hanan Ashrawi. (Photo: via IMEMC, file)

Dr. Hanan Ashrawi, PLO Executive Committee Member, said on Thursday that Israel is making a mockery of the international community and the global justice system with its recent announcement to construct 3,000 illegal settlements in the Occupied West Bank.

Ashrawi made these comments during a meeting she conducted with Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Slovenia Milan Brglez and his delegation.

According to Palestinian news agency, WAFA, Ashrawi said, “Israel’s creeping annexation of Palestine is escalating because of the international community’s inability to translate its verbal statements and condemnations into serious and concrete actions to bring Israel to account.”

Israel Mocks International Community with Ongoing Settlements Expansion, Says Ashrawi https://t.co/b1NpgrN1Jl pic.twitter.com/iLrBGbaTFp — Mirajnews English (@Mirajnewsenglis) June 8, 2017

Ashrawi added that the US apparently has neither the will nor the intention to end the illegal settlement enterprise or Israel’s persistent violations of international law and conventions.

“Rather, its UN representative is fully engaged in browbeating the international community and ensuring that Israel gets a free pass.”

The Israeli government has recently announced several plans to build more settlements in the West Bank. Most recently, an Israeli minister has proposed a plan to build 67,000 settlement units in the West Bank to offer housing for nearly 350,000 Israel due to “the soaring prices of housing” in big cities such as Tel Aviv.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)