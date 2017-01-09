Assualt and Isolation: Nafha Prison Detainees Endure Harsh Israeli Measures

Jan 9 2017 / 7:58 pm
Prisoners who protest their administrative detention conditions are often suppressed violently.(Photo: Video grab, file)
Prisoners who protest their administrative detention conditions are often suppressed violently.(Photo: Video grab, file)

The ‘Palestinian Detainees and Ex-Detainees’ group revealed on Sunday that Israeli forces have assaulted Palestinian prisoners at the Nafha prison after they organized a sit-in to protest placing their inmates, Ramzy Oubaid and others under solidarity confinement for an extended period of time.

The group has noted in a press statement published yesterday that the prisoners who have suffered from prolonged isolation are: Mohammed Dahnoun, Thaer Hamad, Tamer Abudahouk, Samer Abudiak, Mansour Abushreem, Omar Hmeel, Khaleel Hamad, Rayan Altamimi, Mohammed Alkhaliq, Abdallah Barham, Nadeem Awad, and Mohammed Rubeen.

The prisoners’ body noted that a number of prisoners were assaulted and were placed under solidarity confinement in Uila, Holi Kadar, and Ramon cells.

The prisoners’ body also added that the administration of the Nafha prison has imposed sanctions on Palestinian prisoners, including placing them under solidarity confinement for 21 days, and barring them from family visits for six months, in addition to imposing 250 US dollars fines on each prisoner.

(SAFA, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Jan 9 2017 . Filed under News, slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors