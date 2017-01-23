At Ramallah Event, Facebook Official Denies Agreement with Israel

Jan 23 2017 / 9:11 pm
A poster in Arabic calling for boycotting Facebook over censorship campaign. (Photo: via EI)

A senior official at Facebook has denied any agreements between the company and the Israeli government, speaking at a conference in Ramallah on Saturday.

The Palestine Digital Activism Forum, launched by 7amleh – Arab Center for Social Media Advancement, saw 21 national and international speakers address more than 200 participants.

Simon Milner, Facebook policy director for the MENA, UK and Ireland, denied, reportedly for the first time, “any agreements between Facebook and Israel.”

According to organizers, Milner “added that all Facebook users, bar none, are subject to the very same policies”, and “stated that Facebook is not biased against either party. The removal of pages or accounts solely depends upon the reports received by the Facebook from the affected users.”

Sahar Francis, Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association Director, told the conference that some 200 cases have been filed to the Israeli courts “on the grounds that some posts on social media are found to contain ‘incitement’.”

The Forum included panels and workshops on digital security and rights, and “how the various digital instruments may be utilized creatively to bring a positive tide of change.”

Thawab Shibley, Research and Engagement Specialist YouTube at Google, was also present.

In his opening remarks, Manar Makhoul, 7amleh Board member, said: “In this era, the digital rights, including the right to privacy, the right to personal info protection, and the right to safe Internet surfing, have become a substantial human right issue.”

Nadim Nashif, Director of 7amleh, also presented the results of 7amleh’s opinion poll on the Digital security by the Palestinian youth, which showed that 19 percent of the Palestinian social media users were intercepted by the authorities on the basis of their posts.

Various initiatives were also presented, such as AIDA’s ‘Open Gaza’ campaign, Al-Siwar’s ‘Against Sexual Harassment’ campaign; ‘You Know App: Building Bridges between Decision Makers and Citizens’ by Taghyeer for Social Media, Ziqaq App (information about the Old City of Jerusalem in Arabic and English) by ‎Palestinian Vision Organization, and Azmeh (Checkpoint) App by Basil Sader.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Jan 23 2017 . Filed under Articles, Features, News, slider . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Recent Articles

Recent News

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors