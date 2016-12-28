Bahrainis Celebrate Jewish Holiday of Hanukkah (VIDEO)

(Photo: Video grab, YouTube)

A party to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah was held in Bahrain. A video showing Arabs in traditional dress and Orthodox Jews dancing together to Hasidic music has emerged on social media.

Held on Saturday night, the Hanukkah party was attended by local and visiting members of the Jewish community as well as Muslim Bahrainis, Israeli media reported. The event was organised by American Jewish millionaire Lazer Scheiner, Arutz Sheva reported.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)