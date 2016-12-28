Bahrainis Celebrate Jewish Holiday of Hanukkah (VIDEO)Dec 28 2016 / 7:14 pm
A party to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah was held in Bahrain. A video showing Arabs in traditional dress and Orthodox Jews dancing together to Hasidic music has emerged on social media.
Held on Saturday night, the Hanukkah party was attended by local and visiting members of the Jewish community as well as Muslim Bahrainis, Israeli media reported. The event was organised by American Jewish millionaire Lazer Scheiner, Arutz Sheva reported.
(MEMO, PC, Social Media)
Posted by admin on Dec 28 2016 . Filed under News, The Free Zone, Videos . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.