Bahrainis Celebrate Jewish Holiday of Hanukkah (VIDEO)

Dec 28 2016 / 7:14 pm
(Photo: Video grab, YouTube)
(Photo: Video grab, YouTube)

A party to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah was held in Bahrain. A video showing Arabs in traditional dress and Orthodox Jews dancing together to Hasidic music has emerged on social media.

Held on Saturday night, the Hanukkah party was attended by local and visiting members of the Jewish community as well as Muslim Bahrainis, Israeli media reported. The event was organised by American Jewish millionaire Lazer Scheiner, Arutz Sheva reported.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Dec 28 2016 . Filed under News, The Free Zone, Videos . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2016 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors