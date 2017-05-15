Barghouthi Calls for Unity, Civil Disobedience of the Israeli Occupation

Marwan Barghouti has been imprisoned in Israel since 2004. (Photo: MEMO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Marwan Barghouthi, who has been leading the hunger strike in Israeli jails for 29 days as of today, has called in a statement on Sunday for “civil disobedience in the face of the Zionist entity, as well as holding a national conference for a national comprehensive dialogue and the formation of a national unity government.”

He called for “the launch of the largest popular movement and civil disobedience movement as well as giving consideration to the national liberation discourse again as Palestinians mark the 50th anniversary of the occupation (the 1967 borders) and as the 70th anniversary of the Nakba is approaching.” He stressed, “the battle of freedom and dignity is an integral part of the struggle against the occupation to overthrow the unfair apartheid regime in Palestine.”

He added: “I warn against the resumption of negotiations based on the previously announced conditions that proved failure.”

Barghouthi stressed that,

“There would be no point behind having negotiations except if there an Israeli official commitment to end the occupation according to a fixed timetable, a comprehensive stop of settlements’ construction and withdrawal to the 1967 borders, and recognition of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determinations, including recognizing the right of refugees to return in accordance with Resolution 194 and the release of prisoners and detainees before any resumption of negotiations, and stopping the crime of medical negligence against prisoners which has been going on for a quarter century.”

He appealed to the Palestinian factions, especially Fatah and Hamas, to achieve national reconciliation and to renew dialogue in order to hold a national conference of comprehensive dialogue in order to reach a covenant and partnership document among factions, to preserve Palestinian representation and to prevent the collapse of the Palestinian political system, which is living through its weakest moments.

Barghouthi paid tribute to the striking prisoners, pledging to continue the battle of freedom and dignity for Palestine until achieving its objectives.

He added,

“Nothing breaks the will of prisoners of liberty, which stems from the will of our great people, and in their name I say to our Palestinian people: We bet on you. You sacrifice, and we win, and we have no doubt that you always keep your words, and meet promises with fulfillment.”

He stressed that all attempts to blackmail prisoners and cruel and harsh measures imposed against them, and the brutal conditions they are living in, would only increase their determination and belief in achieving victory.

