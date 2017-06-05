BDS Calls For Intensifying Actions Against Israeli Occupation

The BDS movement aims to exert political and economic pressure over Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories (Photo: File)

Mahmoud Nawaja, the head of the National Committee for the boycott of Israel, has called on Sunday on intensifying the activity of the BDS movement in various fields in order to pressure and isolate Israel, during a radio interview with Palestine Radio.

This came in response to the decision of the Israeli Minister of Internal Security, Gilad Erdan, to step up campaigns against the boycott movement and allocate $20 million to confront and prevent its continuation.

In addition, the minister announced forming committees of thousands of volunteers to monitor its website and attempts to penetrate it and defame its members.

BDS now supported by a plurality of British voters https://t.co/xGXmpacQoi — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) June 2, 2017

The Palestinian civil society has called in 2005 on the world civil society to take action against Israel for its military occupation of the Palestinian Territories, calling for ending the occupation, allowing Palestinian refugees to return to their homes in what is today Israel and treating Palestinians living in Israel on the same foot with their Jewish counterparts.

