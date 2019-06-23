Bolton Meets Netanyahu ahead of Unprecedented Summit on Syria, Iran (VIDEO)

June 23, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
US National Security Adviser John Bolton (L) with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: via Twitter)

Against the backdrop of escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, US National Security Adviser John Bolton met on Sunday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, ahead of a three-way meeting of security advisers from Israel, the US and Russia about Syria’s future, reports Haaretz.

Russian security officer Nikolai Patrushev and Meir Ben-Shabbat, the prime minister’s national security adviser, will participate in the talks about Iranian influence in Syria, particularly through the Revolutionary Guards’ force.

Netanyahu has aspired to hold such three-way talks ever since Russia boosted its presence in the region, in search of closer cooperation toward the goal of reducing Iranian influence in Syria.

bolton

Netanyahu will meet with Patrushev on Monday and will also attend talks with aides to Patrushev and Ben-Shabbat on Tuesday.

Israel believes that holding such talks in Jerusalem makes it a central regional partner in world powers’ discussions about their interests in Syria and that this sends a public message to Iran’s leaders.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.