Bolton Meets Netanyahu ahead of Unprecedented Summit on Syria, Iran (VIDEO)

Against the backdrop of escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, US National Security Adviser John Bolton met on Sunday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, ahead of a three-way meeting of security advisers from Israel, the US and Russia about Syria’s future, reports Haaretz.

US Nat Sec Adviser John Bolton says Iran should not "mistake US prudence and discretion for weakness". Bolton's comments were made alongside PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel – as they meet to discuss rising tensions in the region: https://t.co/9xjsXvk2w9 https://t.co/EX9SPy5JYS — Al Jazeera News (@AJENews) June 23, 2019

Russian security officer Nikolai Patrushev and Meir Ben-Shabbat, the prime minister’s national security adviser, will participate in the talks about Iranian influence in Syria, particularly through the Revolutionary Guards’ force.

Netanyahu has aspired to hold such three-way talks ever since Russia boosted its presence in the region, in search of closer cooperation toward the goal of reducing Iranian influence in Syria.

Great meetings today with Israeli PM @Netanyahu and NSA Meir Ben-Shabbat. We re-affirmed our shared priority of confronting Iranian aggression throughout the region by continuing maximum economic pressure and increasing the cost of Iran’s malign activity. pic.twitter.com/paeFiwB6ah — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) June 23, 2019

Netanyahu will meet with Patrushev on Monday and will also attend talks with aides to Patrushev and Ben-Shabbat on Tuesday.

Israel believes that holding such talks in Jerusalem makes it a central regional partner in world powers’ discussions about their interests in Syria and that this sends a public message to Iran’s leaders.

